Fresneda is still too expensive for Juventus despite relegation reducing his value

Ivan Fresneda is one of the players Juventus is targeting to improve their squad in this transfer window as the Bianconeri look to change the look of their team for the next campaign.

Juan Cuadrado is their main right-back now and they might not renew his contract, so a new man needs to arrive at the Allianz Stadium.

Fresneda was one of the finest young players in La Liga last season and his performance in the competition piqued the interest of Juve and several other clubs.

Real Valladolid is expected to sell him this summer and was holding out for a huge fee for his signature.

However, they eventually got relegated, forcing them to reduce their asking price.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals he is now valued at 20m euros after their relegation from the Spanish top flight.

However, that fee is still too much for Juve to pay and they might settle for a cheaper alternative.

Juve FC Says

Fresneda is a very young player and 20m euros is a fair price to pay for his signature.

The youngster will give us up to 10 years of quality performances, considering he is still just 18. But that does not guarantee he would be a success in Turin, so we need to spend a reasonable fee to sign him.