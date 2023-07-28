It appears that Juventus’ pursuit of Ivan Fresneda is facing a setback, as the young defender has reportedly decided to join Barcelona instead.

The 18-year-old has been a highly sought-after talent in the football world, and Juventus has long been interested in adding him to their squad. Real Valladolid, the club where Fresneda currently plays, is open to selling him, which initially seemed like good news for Juventus.

However, according to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, the young defender has made up his mind to play for Barcelona. It’s claimed that former Barcelona player Deco has been in contact with Fresneda and convinced him to wait for an opportunity to join the Catalan giants. The young player has apparently agreed to pursue a move to Barcelona, indicating that Juventus’ chances of securing his signature in this transfer window or the next one have diminished.

As a result, Juventus will likely have to shift their focus to other potential defensive targets as they continue to strengthen their squad under the guidance of manager Max Allegri.

Juve FC Says

Fresneda is one of the top talents in Europe, so we expect him to be on the radar of the big boys on the continent.

Barca is arguably the most attractive club to Spanish talents and we can understand why Fresneda wants to join them or no other club.