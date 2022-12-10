Friday roundup: Juve’s Brazilian trio eliminated while Argentines progress

While the whole globe was anticipating a thrilling semi-final meeting between arch rivals Brazil and Argentina, only one managed to get past the World Cup quarter-finals in what turned out to be a dramatic Friday in Doha.

Between the two South American giants, Juventus had five representatives, and at the end of the day, it was agony for some and jubilation for others.

In the afternoon, the Selecao clashed heads against the resilient Croatia, with Danilo starting at left-back since Alex Sandro wasn’t fully fit.

The Juventus vice-captain had a rough start to the match, earning himself a booking, but regained composure as the match progressed.

Following Neymar’s goal in the 105th minute, Sandro entered the pitch for Militao, sending Danilo to his natural right-back position.

Sadly for the duo, the Croatians caught them on a late counter attack to take the match to penalties, which saw the Europeans emerging victorious once again, sending Juve’s two fullbacks home, alongside Gleison Bremer who was an unused substitute.

On the other hand, the shootouts were much kinder to Leandro Paredes and Angel Di Maria although neither was selected in for the initial five spot kicks following the thrilling 2-2 draw between the Albiceleste and the Netherlands.

The midfielder entered the pitch in the middle of the second half and caused a stir by shooting the ball towards the Dutch dugout which resulted in a major melee in what an already tense and dramatic affair.

As for the winger, he had to wait until the 112th minute to take part in the action.