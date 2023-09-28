Daniele Rugani is ready to accept a pay to remain at Juventus reports journalist Nicolo Schira.

According to Schira, the 29-year-old, who is currently on €3.5m per year including bonuses, is attracting the attention of at least two foreign clubs but the defender wants to remain in Turin.

Daniele #Rugani would be ready to accept a pay cut salary to stay at #Juventus and to extend his contract until 2026 with option for 2027. He currently earns €3M/year + 0,5M as bonuses. #transfers https://t.co/sYP5I153mP — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) September 27, 2023

Daniele Rugani is undoubtedly a useful addition to the squad when considering depth, and his salary doesn’t represent a significant financial burden in the realm of professional football. However, at the age of 29, with limited playing time and primarily serving as a benchwarmer, it becomes challenging to discern what unique contributions he truly offers to the club compared to a younger player with the potential for resale value.

Rugani’s experience and versatility can be beneficial, especially in terms of providing cover for various defensive positions and offering a level of maturity that younger players may lack. Yet, in the modern football landscape, clubs often prioritise investing in younger talents who can not only contribute in the present but also have the potential to appreciate in value over time. These younger players can be seen as long-term assets, both on and off the pitch.

Juve FC Says

The decision to retain Rugani or seek a replacement ultimately depends on the club’s strategic goals, financial considerations, and their evaluation of his specific contributions within the squad. While he may have qualities that make him a valuable squad member, the club’s desire for rejuvenation and the potential for greater resale value from a younger player could sway their decision-making process.

In other words, Juventus would probably be better off replacing Rugani with a younger player who has a higher ceiling and who would make a bigger impact.