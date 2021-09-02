From 27 to 20.5 – The average age of Juve’s new signings is on a steady decrease

On Tuesday evening, the summer transfer market shut its doors, as the debate on whether every club had a positive session or not began to fuel.

For Juventus, the majority of observers and fans alike felt that the Mercato could have been a little better. Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure was somewhat expected – even if the late timing was surprising – but the inability to improve most of the squad’s department was plain to see.

Nonetheless, a report from ilBianconero highlights a clear direction. The club has adopted a new policy in the recent seasons, as the focus has now shifted on signing young starlets, and this is being well-proven by the numbers.

The source shows how the average age of the Old Lady’s new arrivals dropped from 27 in 2018 – the year that witnessed the arrival of Ronaldo – to 25.5 in the following summer, then 23 in 2020, and finally 20.5 this summer.

Mercato 2018: Ronaldo, Bonucci, Cancelo, Emre Can, Perin, Favilli – 27

Mercato 2019: De Ligt, Ramsey, Rabiot, Buffon, Danilo, Pellegrini, Romero, Demiral – 25 and a half

Mercato 2020: Chiesa, McKennie, Arthur, Morata, Kulusevski – 23

Mercato 2021: Kean, Ihattaren, Kaio Jorge, Locatelli – 20 and a half

Therefore, Juventus supporters might have to be a bit more patience throughout the coming years, but the future could eventually be bright for the club, at least if the majority of the club’s young purchases ended up fulfilling their promises.