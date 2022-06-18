From Aké to Rovella: What will be the fate of the Juve’s most promising youngsters?

It has been a while since Juventus truly had a plethora of young talent within their ranks.

However, the rising number of youngsters who are knocking on the door of the first team is probably causing a dilemma for Max Allegri and Federico Cherubini.

Of course the manager won’t be able to field them all in next season’s squad, so ilBianconero explained the situation for some of the most renowned Juventus youngsters.

With Max Allegri switching to a 4-3-3 formation, Marley Aké could find some space due to the lack of natural wingers, at least in the status quo.

As for Matias Soulé, the tactician remains fond of the Argentine teenager and will keep a close eye on him in the pre-season before determining his fate.

For his part, Fabio Miretti might possess the best chance out of the young bunch to earn a regular spot within the first team next season.

Nicolò Fagioli could soon sign a renewal that would tie him to Juventus until 2026, but will then have to prove himself in the training camp to earn a spot in Allegri’s squad.

Finally Nicolò Rovella has been impressing with Italy U-21 but he might not find space in Turin just yet. While Genoa might hope to maintain his services for another season, Juventus would prefer to loan him out to a Serie A club instead of the recently-relegated Grifone.