From Arthur to Kulusevski: Which EPL players will return to Juventus?

While Juventus are looking to build a future on the shoulders of a young contingent, the past could return to haunt them by the end of the season.

At the moment, the Bianconeri have four players on loan with options to buy in the Premier League. The management is counting on their departures to make way for new arrivals and collect some transfer funds. Yet, this appears to be easier said than done in some cases.

La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Livia Taglioli provides a round-up plus some predictions regarding the future of Juve’s loaned-out stars on English shores.

First, we begin with Arthur Melo who’s enduring a disastrous campaign at Anfield Road. Recurring injuries have prevented the Brazilian from making his EPL debut, so Liverpool surely won’t splash 37 million euros for his services.

Denis Zakaria’s season has only been slightly better than Arthur’s, but will will it be enough to warrant a permanent stay at Chelsea? A redemption remains unlikely at this point, but the journalist believes that his loan stint in West London could extend for another campaign.

Despite Antonio Conte’s departure, Dejan Kulusevski will likely remain at Tottenham. The Swede showcased his talent in the English capital in some impressive displays. The Spurs have an obligation to buy him if they qualify to the Champions League, but they might exercise their right to redeem him in all cases.

Finally, Weston McKennie’s future largely depends on Leeds United’s survival. If the Whites secure their spot in the Premier League for next season, it would trigger the obligation-to-buy clause.