While many of us struggled to imagine them as protagonists, a trio of Juventus players have truly stepped up to the plate this term.

La Gazzetta dello Sport Giuseppe Negro highlights the unexpected exploits of three Bianconeri stars who were initially deemed as backups but have now consolidated their spots as key players in Max Allegri’s formation.

We begin with the inspirational story of Federico Gatti who had to climb his way from the amateur leagues to get his first taste of Serie A football at the age of 24.

The defender started his campaign as a backup for the Brazilian defensive trio, but then seized the opportunity when Alex Sandro sustained an injury.

The Italian also had to overcome a horror show in Sassuolo to prove his worth for the team. Even with Sandro back in action, Gatti managed to defend his berth by putting up solid displays at the back and scoring invaluable winners against Monza and Napoli.

Then we have Andrea Cambiaso who has been one of the pleasant surprises at Continassa this season.

The former Genoa man is originally a left-back but has been proving himself futile in various roles, including the right wing and the middle of the park.

Cambiaso has yet to miss a match this season, and the same goes for Weston McKennie.

The Texan returned to Turin as an exile after failing to secure a permanent switch to Leeds United. Yet, he swiftly managed to win back Allegri’s trust in the summer and has become a regular feature this season, playing either in midfield or as a right wingback.

Since he arrived at Juventus in 2020, McKennie has never looked any better.