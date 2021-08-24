From Bayern to Tottenham – Speculation surrounding McKennie’s future

In a weird twist of events, Weston McKennie is suddenly being tipped to leave Juventus before the end of the summer transfer market.

The American arrived to Turin last summer, and following an impressive first half of the campaign, the management took their buy option, making his move from Schalke a permanent one.

Nonetheless, the Texan suffered for form and consistency during the second half of the season, and lost his starting lineup in the process.

Whilst Massimiliano Allegri seemed to be ready to relaunch the midfielder’s Juventus career, reports suggest that the player is heading towards the exit door.

According to Libero via TuttoJuve, McKennie will return to the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich. The report claims that the German champions will offer the services of their Spanish midfielder, Marc Roca (valued at 12 million euros), whilst adding 13 millions in cash.

However, this surprising news isn’t the only one that surfaced in the last hours concerning the future of the American international.

In fact, ilBianconeri talks about an exchange between the Old Lady and Tottenham Hotspur. Whilst earlier reports claimed that McKennie would be swapped with Tanguy Ndombélé, the latest report suggests another Spurs player as a counterpart. The name mentioned this time is Moussa Sissoko.

Besides the French veteran, the same report says that Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni remains high on Juve’s wish-list, and his agents are expected to be in Italy in the coming days.

With so much speculation and conflicting reports, we can only wait and see what the future will hold for McKennie.