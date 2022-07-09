From Benfica to PSG: Ranking Di Maria’s European stints (Opinion)

On Friday, Angel Di Maria announced his presence at Juventus as he arrived to conclude his medical tests before signing a contract with the club.

The 34-year-old isn’t expected to dwell in Turin for too long, but he’s been plying his trade all over Europe for the past 15 years.

How his time with the Bianconeri will pan out remains to be seen, but for now, let’s take a look at his four past spells in the Old Continent and rank them based on the level of success found on the pitch.

4- Manchester United (2014-2015)

After cementing himself as one of the best in the sport during his time in Madrid, Manchester United decided to splash 75 million euros for the Argentine’s precious services, and even handing him the iconic number 7.

However, the star proved to be an awkward presence in Louis Van Gaal’s diamond midfield, and his Old Trafford stint never took off.

The two parties opted to part ways after a lone disappointing campaign.

3- Benfica (2007-2010)

Similarly to many other South Americans youngsters, Di Maria entered Europe through the gates of Portugal.

The young starlet at the time rose to prominence at Benfica, especially during his final campaign in Lisbon when he helped the club clinch the domestic league title.

2- Real Madrid (2010-2014)

Some would consider Di Maria’s stint at Real Madrid as the epitome of his career, and this might well be the case.

Under José Mourinho’s guidance, he was a part of a terrifying attacking force alongside Karim Benzama, Mesut Ozil and Cristiano Ronaldo, before lifting the Champions League trophy with Carlo Ancelotti in his last season at the Santiago Bernabeu.

1- Paris Saint Germain (2015-2022)

European glory eluded Di Maria in Paris, and perhaps the whole French league in general was at times a walk in the park for PSG. But with 93 goals, 113 assists and a host of domestic trophies to his name, it’s hard to make a claim against it for the top spot.

Although his importance for the club diminished in the previous campaign (following the arrival of Leo Messi), the 34-year-old left the City of Light as one of the best players to ever grace the pitch of Le Parc des Princes.