From Bettega to Cuadrado: Five memorable moments from Juventus-Inter

Ahead of the upcoming Derby d’Italia, the official Juventus website recalled five memorable encounters from the past between the two arch rivals in Turin.

We start from a fascinating clash that took place back in May 1983. The eventful match ended 3-3 and saw Bianconeri legend Roberto Bettega scoring his final goal for the club. However, the Nerazzurri were later awarded the win due to some unfortunate incidents that took place before the match, Hence, Bettega’s 179th goal was canceled, and his record stopped at 178.

Flash forward to the last meeting between the two sides in Turin. On round 37, the Old Lady’s chances of finishing in the top four had diminished at that point, but Juan Cuadrado’s brace made up for the numerical disadvantage, allowing Andrea Pirlo’s men to seal a vital 3-2 win.

In February 2017, the Colombian was also the author of the winner in a 1-0 victory. But the source pays tribute for the generous performance of Sami Khedia who ran his socks off from start to finish.

In March 2020, the two sides played behind closed doors as the world entered the Covid-19 era, Aaron Ramsey and Paulo Dybala secured the goals for Maurizio Sarri’s side, while Leonardo Bonucci put up a superb display at the back to deny Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.

Finally, current Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedved was the main architect of a 3-0 win over Inter in 2002/03, prompting an own goal, before scoring one himself, and then providing an assist for Mauro Camoranesi.