From Chiellini to Ronaldo and Dybala – What the future holds for Juve stars

Unfortunately for Bianconeri fans, their club was eliminated from the Champions League round of 16 for the second season in a row.

Juventus were once again handed a relatively easy draw, but just like Lyon last season, Porto turned out to be more troublesome than expected, as they ousted the Italian champions from the competition on away goals after extra time.

Therefore, the disappointment could lead to several changes within the club, as several stars are currently facing uncertain futures in Turin, as La Gazzetta dello Sport reports (via Calciomercato).

Whilst the source claims that coach Andrea Pirlo will be confirmed on the bench, captain Giorgio Chiellini will likely retire by the end of the campaign, and take on a managerial role.

The veteran defender has been suffering from recurring injuries throughout the last few years, but with a master degree in business administration, he should prove to be useful in the backroom.

On another note, the report claims that the club will try to sell Aaron Ramsey and Merih Demiral to gain the funds needed for future signings.

Moreover, the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Dybala in next season’s squad is far from certain.

Both superstars are running on contracts which expire in the summer of 2022, thus, the upcoming transfer market could prove to be Juve’s final chance of selling them for a decent transfer fee.

The Portuguese has been the target of large criticism after his poor performance against Porto, whilst the Argentine has been unable to contribute on the pitch for the majority of the season due to recurring physical problems.