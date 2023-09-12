This weekend, Juventus will be facing their toughest test of the season thus far as they host Lazio at the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri collected seven points from their first three fixtures, but are yet to face a fellow top side.

Unfortunately for Max Allegri, he finds himself facing several dilemmas, mostly due to the ongoing international break.

As we all know by now, Paul Pogba won’t be present after testing positive for testosterone. The Frenchman is now on a precautionary suspension awaiting further investigation.

As TuttoJuve journalist Massimo Pavan explains, Pogba’s absence isn’t the only headache for Allegri.

Federico Chiesa sustained a slight knock while training with Italy, prompting his premature return to Turin. Luckily, test results ruled out an injury, but the Italian will likely start on the bench, forcing a change in the attacking pair.

Moreover, Weston McKennie, Timothy Weah and Danilo will only return late from international duty. They will hardly have 48 hours to recover from the long trip and prepare for Saturday’s encounter.

Therefore, Allegri will likely leave the two Americans on the bench, opting to start with Filip Kostic and Andrea Cambiaso on the flanks.

The same goes to the Juventus captain whose absence would certainly be felt at the back. But the good news for Allegri is that Federico Gatti has overcome his injury and is ready to start against the Biancocelesti.