This weekend, Juventus traveled to Salerno with a depleted squad due to various injuries and suspensions.

Manuel Locatelli will serve a one-match ban after collecting five yellow cards, joining long-term absentees Nicolo Fagioli and Paul Pogba on the suspended list.

Moreover, four Juventus stars remained at home due to various injuries, in addition to Mattia De Sciglio who’s gradually recovering from an ACL injury.

IlBianconero has provided the latest updates on the conditions of the four players.

First, we begin with Andrea Cambiaso who skipped the trip south due to a fever. This can be deemed as a blow for Max Allegri given the wingback’s enchanting form. But he should recover in time for the Coppa Italia quarter-final tie against Frosinone on Thursday.

Then we have Moise Kean who still requires some time on the sidelines. Allegri confirmed in yesterday’s press conference that the striker has yet to train.

Therefore, the source expects him to miss the cup match and perhaps make his return against Sassuolo on January 16th.

The same goes for Federico Chiesa who picked up a knee sprain that forced him to remain in Turin this weekend.

Finally, Alex Sandro is recovering from a muscular injury, and he’s also unlikely to return in time for the clash against Frosinone. A comeback against Sassuolo appears to be a more plausible scenario.