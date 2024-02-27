This summer, Juventus could part ways with one or more key players. So who’s likely to stay and who could be heading to the exit door?

Tuttosport sheds light on the situation by placing odds on the future of some of the club’s biggest stars.

We begin with Federico Chiesa who’s currently enduring a rough patch.

The 26-year-old remains attached to the club as evidenced by his wild celebrations following Daniele Rugani’s last-minute winner against Frosinone.

However, the winger never established a great rapport with Max Allegri, while his contract (expiring in 2025) is casting a major doubt over his long-term stay.

Therefore, Chiesa’s chances of staying at the club are 50%, according to the source.

Then we have Dusan Vlahovic who has been delivering the goods as of late. Nevertheless, the Serbian’s mounting wages are a source of concern for the management, even if they’re keen on maintaining his services.

The odds of the 24-year-old’s stay are calculated at 70%.

As for Adrien Rabiot, there’s a 50% risk of losing his services at the end of the season, since his contract expires in June. Nevertheless, Juventus will try their best to convince him to stay.

On the contrary, the Bianconeri are much more confident regarding Gleison Bremer (80%) and Kenan Yildiz (around 95%), with the duo highly likely to ply their trade in Turin next year.

Finally, the source doesn’t give Alex Sandro any chance of staying at the club beyond the current campaign.

The Brazilian veteran will surely end a nine-year spell at the Allianz Stadium once his contract expires at the end of the season.