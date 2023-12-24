Juventus teenage revelation Kenan Yildiz was enchanted after scoring on his full debut against Frosinone on Saturday.

The 18-year-old skipped past three opponents before beating Stefano Turati at his near post, giving the Bianconeri the lead after 12 minutes.

With Federico Chiesa suffering an injury, the young striker started in attack alongside Arkadiusz Milik.

Max Allegri decided to take him off the pitch in favor of Dusan Vlahovic after conceding a goal in the second period, but the move paid off with the Serbian nodding home the winner.

Nevertheless, Yildiz’s name still dominated the headlines after the match.

The youngster has now cemented himself as one of the brightest young talents in European football.

In his post-match interview, the Turkey international praised his manager Allegri while revealing the football idols who inspired him.

As portrayed by the youngster’s celebration, Juventus icon Alessandro Del Piero is on top of the list, but Kenan also mentions Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane.