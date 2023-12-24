Juventus teenage revelation Kenan Yildiz was enchanted after scoring on his full debut against Frosinone on Saturday.
The 18-year-old skipped past three opponents before beating Stefano Turati at his near post, giving the Bianconeri the lead after 12 minutes.
With Federico Chiesa suffering an injury, the young striker started in attack alongside Arkadiusz Milik.
Max Allegri decided to take him off the pitch in favor of Dusan Vlahovic after conceding a goal in the second period, but the move paid off with the Serbian nodding home the winner.
Nevertheless, Yildiz’s name still dominated the headlines after the match.
The youngster has now cemented himself as one of the brightest young talents in European football.
In his post-match interview, the Turkey international praised his manager Allegri while revealing the football idols who inspired him.
As portrayed by the youngster’s celebration, Juventus icon Alessandro Del Piero is on top of the list, but Kenan also mentions Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane.
“It’s an incredible feeling. I have to thank everyone, from the fans to the coach who gave me this opportunity,” said Yildiz as published by the official Juventus website.
“My celebration is inspired by Del Piero. This is why I decided to stick my tongue out. He was a legend of this club and for football. This goal is huge for me, an immense joy.
“For me, Allegri is a great coach, I always follow his instructions, that’s why when he told me to cut my hair I did it immediately. He’s the boss.
“Yesterday, he told me in training that I would play following Chiesa’s injury and then today he confirmed that I would be a starter.
“It was a great emotion, but I slept very well last night. I wasn’t nervous because I have confidence in myself and my abilities.
“I am inspired by the great champions of the past, like Zidane and Del Piero who are my idols, as well as Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
“When we all gathered together in the middle of the pitch at the end of the match they put me in the middle to celebrate the goal and told me that I have to buy dinner for the whole squad. I will do it with pleasure.”
