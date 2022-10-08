sandro
From Del Piero to Tevez – Juve recall memorable San Siro moments (Video)

October 8, 2022 - 3:00 pm

Ahead of the big clash against Milan, the official Juventus Twitter account recalled some of the club’s happiest memories at the San Siro Stadium.

In October 2010, Fabio Quagliarella broke the deadlock for Luigi Delneri’s men with a fine header. In the second half, club icon Alessandro Del Piero doubled the lead to take all three points home.

A few years later, Carlos Tevez – who inherited the number 10 jersey – maintained the tradition with a fine goal following a give-and-go with Paul Pogba.

