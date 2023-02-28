From Di Maria to Rabiot: Updates on Juventus stars with expiring contracts

At the end of the season, several Juventus stars could embrace the free market after seeing out their contracts with the club.

La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Filippo Cornacchia provides updates on the future of four Bianconeri players with expiring contracts.

According to the journalist, Juan Cuadrado is heading toward the exit door, with the management having no intention to discuss a potential renewal.

The Colombian triggered an automatic renewal clause last season, which didn’t sit well with the directors.

On the other hand, Cornacchia believes that the hierarchy intends to sit at the table with the representatives of Adrien Rabiot and Angel Di Maria.

Nonetheless, the source admits that Juve will be facing an uphill battle when it comes to renewing the Frenchman’s deal. The 27-year-old is already one of the club’s highest earners and is asking for a pay rise.

Finally, Alex Sandro could unlock a new deal by reaching 40 appearances this season. The Brazilian already has 27 to his name and he remains a regular starter in Max Allegri’s formation.

The manager has transformed the fullback into a third centre-back and is the only left-footed defender in the current squad. Therefore, Allegri appears to be in favor of maintaining his old pupil for another campaign.