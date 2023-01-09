From Di Maria to Vlahovic: Updates on the injured players ahead of Napoli clash

Despite winning their last eight Serie A matches, Juventus could still be blown away in the Scudetto race if they succumb to defeat at the hands of Napoli on Friday. Therefore, Max Allegri will be hoping to retain as many stars as possible prior to the big clash at the Maradona Stadium.

IlBianconero offered the latest updates regarding the conditions of Juventus players who are either injured or at risk of missing the grand occasion.

Club captain Leonardo Bonucci should undergo further tests this week to give the medical team additional insights on his recovery. But the feeling is that he’ll miss the trip to southern Italy.

On the contrary, Angel Di Maria should be available for Napoli despite sustaining yet another slight knock during the match against Udinese.

As for Dusan Vlahovic, the groin condition remains a major concern for the club, as the player hasn’t been to shake off the pain that has been haunting him for several months. The source expects him to remain in Turin, while possibly making his return for the next one.

Mattia De Sciglio has been out for quite some time, but the report leaves room for a possible return against the Partenopei, based on how his condition progresses in the coming days.

Finally, Paul Pogba might be improving, but he surely he won’t make it in time for Napoli.