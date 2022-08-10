From eBay to false Email address: The most bizarre facts about Filip Kostic

While Filip Kostic is on the verge of becoming Juve’s newest signing, la Gazzetta dello Sport (via ilBianconero) provided us with some of the most interesting and bizarre facts about the player.

Born on the 1st of November 1992, the Serbian shares the same birthday with Juventus, as the club was founded on the same date, just 95 years earlier. So perhaps he was always meant to don the famous black and white jersey.

While he eventually managed to establish himself as one of the best stars of the Bundesliga, the winger’s time in Germany began on a sour note. Following Stuttgart’s relegation in 2016, the club’s supporters attempted to sell Kostic on eBay!

In the end, he made the move to Hamburg before joining Frankfurt two years later. Yet, the player was repeatedly linked with various Serie A clubs in the past few years. Fiorentina, Inter and Roma all came knocking on the door, but a deal never materialized.

But the most awkward episode remains the 29-year-old botched transfer to Lazio last summer. While the player was set to sign for the Biancocelesti on deadline day, the official offer from the club never reached Frankfurt, as Lazio sent it to a wrong email address.

The legend says that the Germans gave the Italian club the wrong address on purpose as they never intended to sell Kostic in the first place. Whatever the case may be, let’s hope that our management double-checks before pressing the “send” button.

Finally, Kostic is considered to be amongst the hottest athletes in Serbia, He even received an offer to appear on the Dutch version of “Playboy”, but respectfully declined the proposal, instead focusing on his other great passion, golf.