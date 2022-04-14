From England: Four-way battle for Dybala’s signature

At the end of the season, Juventus fans will bid Paulo Dybala farewell following seven years in Turin. The management bluntly told the Argentine and his representatives that he’s no longer a part of the club’s project.

Therefore La Joya is now looking to start a new adventure elsewhere. Nonetheless, his next destination remains shrouded in mystery.

According to The Sun via TuttoJuve, a battle between four different clubs will ensue for the 28-year-old’s signature.

The English newspaper claims that Dybala has two suitors in the Premier League, who happen to be the two North London rivals. Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

At Spurs, the Argentina international would reunite with his former Juventus teammates Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur, as well as his compatriot Cristian Romero.

On the other hand, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta would surely welcome the number 10 with open arms, as he would arguably fit well within his progressive style of football.

As for the remaining two suitors, the publication mentions the Old Lady’s two Serie A rivals. AC Milan and Inter.

The Nerazzurri’s CEO Giuseppe Marotta was the one who brought Dybala to Juventus in the first place back in 2015.

As for the Rossoneri, they will surely relish the chance to add a second striker in Dybala’s caliber to Stefano Piroli’s squad.