After cementing themselves as one of the regular challengers for European spots, Atalanta have become a threat on the market for the traditional big Serie A boys, especially when it comes to young promising players.

Last week, we reported how La Dea were attempting to sabotage Juve’s plans for Andrea Cambiaso.

The Bianconeri have identified the young Genoa left-back as the right profile to bolster the department. But the Orobici emerged as dangerous rivals in the race.

Nonetheless, the Old Lady has apparently won the race thanks to the addition of Radu Dragusin as a part of the package.

According to Sky Sport via TuttoJuve, Juventus could finalize Cambiaso’s transfer in the next few days, but the player might immediately leave Turin.

The report claims that the 22-year-old could join Atalanta on loan after signing a deal with the Bianconeri.

Last season, the Italian contributed in a single goal and four assists in 26 Serie A appearances. But a knee injury prevented him from featuring during the final stretch of the campaign.

Juve FC say

While Cambiaso is surely a promising player, his Serie A experience remains limited. Hence, a loan switch to Atalanta wouldn’t be a terrible idea. After all, Gian Piero Gasperini is the best around when it comes to developing young stars.

However, this would suggest that Juventus are either maintaining the services of Luca Pellegrini for next season or another left-back is on his way to the Allianz Stadium this summer.