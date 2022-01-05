From France: Juventus and PSG officials discussing Icardi move

The January roller coaster is already underway, and Juventus are facing a major dilemma.

Max Allegri was hoping to maintain Alvaro Morata until June, but Barcelona are adamant on signing the player.

With his future in Turin up in the air by the end of the campaign, the striker is enticed by the possibility of joining the Catalan giants.

However, the Spaniard won’t be going anywhere before the Bianconeri can secure a replacement for the rest of the season.

And as we all know by now, Mauro Icardi is the prime candidate for the job.

The Argentine is also eager on leaving Paris Saint Germain as he no longer feels important in the French capital.

According to L’Equipe via ilBianconero, the two clubs have already opened an official dialogue between them regarding the transfer of the 28-year-old.

Nevertheless, the report expect the negotiations to stall for some time, as the two parties are yet to agree on the formula of the transfer.

While the Bianconeri want to sign Icardi on a loan deal with the right to buy, the Ligue 1 side are instead asking for an obligation to buy.

Therefore, the source expects the dialogue to drag until the final days of the month, as many things could change between now and then.

So it remains to be seen whether one side will agree to the other’s terms or not. Perhaps a middle ground would be found after all.