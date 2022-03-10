From Germany: Juventus and Napoli monitoring Bundesliga left-back

Remember that time when Juventus was linked with every striker on the market? That wasn’t so long ago. In fact, that happened only last January prior to the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic.

So apparently, we’re set for a similar scenario between now and the summer, only this time it will involve a left-back frenzy.

By the end of the campaign, the Bianconeri will be looking to replace Alex Sandro with a younger and more dynamic counterpart.

Therefore, news reports have been linking the club with a host of left-backs from all around Europe. So now it’s time to add a new name to the equation,

According to German reports via Calciomercato, the Bianconeri and Napoli have set their sights on Borna Sosa.

The 24-year-old has been playing for Stuttgart since 2018 and has a contract until 2025.

The Croatian made his international debut last September, and currently has five caps with the senior team.

This term, Sosa has thus far featured in 20 Bundesliga fixtures, contributing in a single goal and five assists.

Based on his stats, the Croatian seems to be an attacking-minded fullback who can contribute in goals.

However, Federico Cherubini’s shortlist appears to be a long one, so let’s just hope that the club will eventually sign the right man to take the torch from Sandro.