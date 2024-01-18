Juventus coach Max Allegri is reportedly irking Inter with his demeanor as the title race begins to heat up.

The Bianconeri have emerged as the solitary challengers that can sabotage the Nerazzurri’s Scudetto ambitions.

The Old Lady sits only a couple of points behind Simone Inzaghi’s men. Juve will also have the opportunity to climb to the top, albeit provisionally if they were to beat Lecce on Sunday while Inter are away in Saudi Arabia due to their Super Cup commitments.

But since the start of the season, the two arch-rivals have adopted strikingly contrasting strategies. While Inter have proclaimed the Scudetto title as their primary objective of the season, Juventus still insists that their goal is to finish in the Top Four.

According to JuventusNews24, the Old Lady’s “hide-and-seek” strategy has got under Inter’s skin.

The Beneamata consider it a provocative approach, believing that Juve are clearly targeting the Scudetto before refusing to admit it in public.

Inter defender Francesco Acerbi had already criticized the Bianconeri for their public comments.

Moreover, Allegri’s post-match comments following the win over Sassuolo didn’t sit well with the Nerazzurri hierarchy, explains Il Corriere della Sera via JuventusNews24.

The 56-year-old compared the scene on top of the Serie A table to a chase between cops and thieves.

While this was only intended to be a light-hearted comment on the manager’s part, the source believes it scratched the pride of the Nerazzurri’s top brass.

This surely sets up the scene for what should be an intense direct showdown between the two Italian giants on February 4th.