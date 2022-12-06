“From Higuain onwards” – Cherubini explains how Juventus adopted a risky strategy

Following a lengthy investigation, the prosecutors reportedly have a pile of evidence against Juventus in the financial irregularities case.

The investigators have been recently revealing some of the discussions that went on between the Bianconeri’s directors at the time which may or may not condemn them along with the club.

While most fingers are being directed towards Fabio Paratici, one of the wiretaps suggest that the club had already adopted a risky strategy before handing the reigns for the former sporting director.

His successor Federico Cherubini identifies Gonzalo Higuain’s purchase as the moment when Juventus decided to go all-in for the sake of swift glory.

The Bianconeri splashed over 90 million euros to meet the Argentine’s buyout clause as Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis wasn’t willing to negotiate a transfer.

“The project was created when we tried to raise the level from Higuain onwards,” said the current Juventus sporting director in an alleged phone call with resigned president Andrea Agnelli according to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24.

“I remember the assessments, that we have an aging first-team squad and that either we go all-in in two or three years or this squad won’t hold up.”

Former general director Giuseppe Marotta was still in office and very much involved in the transfer market when the club signed Il Pipita from Napoli.