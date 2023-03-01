From idol to teammate: Fagioli pays homage to Paul Pogba

The Derby della Mole victory proved to be a special occasion for several Juventus stars. For instance, Enzo Barrenechea made his Serie A debut while Alex Sandro (300) and Wojciech Szczesny (200) completed personal milestones in terms of Juventus appearances.

Yet, the biggest ovation of the evening was reserved for Paul Pogba who made his return to the Allianz Stadium as a Bianconeri player for the first time in almost seven years.

The Frenchman entered the pitch in the second half in the Old Lady’s 4-2 victory over Torino, much to the delight of his supporters and teammates alike.

For his part, Nicolò Fagioli paid tribute in his own special way to his former idol who has now become his teammate at Juventus. The Italian posted two pictures of himself and Pogba on his personal Instagram account.

The first dates back to the French star’s first stint in Turin, back when Fagioli was still a child, while the second was taken in the locker room following last night’s victory in the Derby.

From idol to teammate 🥰 pic.twitter.com/ObEYiXAt23 — JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) March 1, 2023

For a born-and-bred Juventus supporter like Fagioli, these two pictures symbolize a dream that became a reality. The young man is now representing his beloved club while teaming up with some of the stars that he idolized as a child.