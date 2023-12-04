In recent weeks, Juventus owners made a capital increase worth 200 million euros to support the club’s dire finances.

But as La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese argues, the club possesses an equally valuable fortune at home in the shape of their youngsters.

The Italian journalist details how the value of young Juventus players (born in 2001 onwards) accumulates to 200 million euros.

The report begins with Samuel Iling Junior (15M) who could be sold due to the lack of playing time. As for Matias Soulé (25), his exploits at Frosinone are catching the attention of Premier League clubs.

Speaking of Frosinone loanees, Enzo Barrenchea (15M) and Kaio Jorge (5M) are also trying to make a case for themselves with the Serie B champions.

Dean Huijsen (15M) and Kenan Yildiz (20M) are the latest additions to Max Allegri’s senior squad. Both youngsters are only 18 years of age.

Then we have first-team regular Fabio Miretti (25M) who was the first Next Gen starlet to make recurring appearances with the senior squad. Despite his current ban, Nicolo Fagioli (35M) still has a relatively high market value.

The report also mentions other youngsters who are currently on loan with various Serie A clubs, the likes of Filippo Ranocchia (10M), Koni De Winter (10M), and Marley Ake (2M).

Albanese adds Sampdoria’s Facundo Gonzalez (5M) to the equation, as well as other youngsters who ply their trade in Serie B, including Alessandro Pio Ricco (2M), Mattia Compagnon, Nikola Sekulov (1M), Emanuele Pecorino (2M) and Tommaso Barbieri (2M).