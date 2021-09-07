From Kulusevski to Ihattaren – Here’s why Juventus entrusted Sampdoria with their new starlet

Although the deadline was far from being an eventful one for Juventus, the club still landed a young prospect. Mohamed Ihattaren completed a switch from PSV Eindhoven to Turin, before being immediately loaned out to Sampdoria.

The Dutch-Moroccan is a 19-year-old attacking midfielder who can also play on the wings, and is a client of super-agent Mino Raiola – which partially explains how he ended up at Juventus in the first place.

The starlet’s contract was set to expire in 2022, thus, the Bianconeri were able to sign him on a relatively low price – 5.5 million euros.

Ihattaren moved alongside Radu Dragusin to Sampdoria, and a report explained why the Old Lady’s management were eager on this solution.

According to il Secolo XIX via Calciomercato, Juventus wanted their new signing to join the Ligurian club due to the presence of the newly appointed manager, Roberto D’Aversa.

The Bianconeri have recognized the brilliant work done by the tactician in Dejan Kulusevski’s development while the duo were together at Parma. The Swedish winger enjoyed a major breakthrough season under the tutelage of the Italian manager in 2019/2020.

Therefore, Juventus are hoping that D’Aversa can replicate that experience with Ihattaren, while noting that his 4-3-3 formation (which could turn into 4-2-3-1 at times) should suit the Dutchman’s characteristics.