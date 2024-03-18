After collecting only seven points from the last eight rounds, saying that Juventus are underperforming would be a major understatement.

Despite possessing some of the most renowned stars in Serie A, the Old Lady has failed to beat the likes of Udinese, Empoli, Hellas Verona and most recently Genoa.

At this point, we simply can’t deny that some players are struggling to cope with Max Allegri’s type of football.

While the likes of Adrien Rabiot and Danilo managed to take their game to the next level under the guidance of the Tuscan manager, several others have regressed with him at the helm.

IlBianconero names five Juventus players who haven’t been producing their best with Allegri in charge.

The first name on the list is Manuel Locatelli was a pillar with Sassuolo and often impresses with the Italian national team. However, the 26-year-old has been reduced to a defensive midfielder who shields the backline while struggling to act as a proper Regista.

Then we have Federico Chiesa who’s supposed to play as a second striker behind Dusan Vlahovic but often drifts to his natural position on the left wing. Even prior to his injury, the Italian never produced his football since Allegri’s return to the club.

The third name on the list is Filip Kostic who often has to track back and act like a fifth defender. He has become a far cry from the explosive winger who was the Europa League MVP in 2022.

For his part, Fabio Miretti was a teenager full of enthusiasm when he first broke into the senior squad, but now looks confused on the pitch. The 21-year-old’s development certainly isn’t going as planned.

Finally, Dusan Vlahovic arrived at Juventus as the most exciting young striker in Europe that isn’t named Erling Haaland. But the Serbian hasn’t developped into a top-notch bomber just yet, even if he remains the main target man for the club.