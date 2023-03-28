From Milik to Chiesa: The latest on the injury front ahead of Juventus-Verona

Juventus will resume their campaign this Saturday when they host 18th-placed Hellas Verona at the Allianz Stadium.

Naturally, the Bianconeri will enter the match as the heavy favorites against their struggling visitors. Nonetheless, Max Allegri might miss the services of some of his key players which could complicate matters.

IlBianconero provided updates on the conditions of some of the Old Lady’s players who might be in doubt for the weekend encounter.

We begin with Arkadiusz Milik who should be available at last after missing more than two months of action.

Nicolò Fagioli seemed to be in a good physical condition on Monday, pulling the strings for U21 in the middle of the park. Fabio Miretti should also shake off a slight ankle knock and put himself at the manager’s disposal.

On the contrary, Leonardo Bonucci is unlikely to make it in time. As for Federico Chiesa and Alex Sandro, more evaluations will be required throughout the week before handing a final verdict.

Despite his early return from international duty, Filip Kostic could recover ahead of Saturday’s match.

Finally, Paul Pogba’s condition remains the ultimate mystery in Turin. While no one expects the Frenchman to be a part of the squad against Verona, the source suggests a possible return against Sporting in the Europa League on April 13.