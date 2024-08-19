After spending his summer on the sidelines, Weston McKennie has somehow earned his way back to the Juventus squad.

The American was deemed surplus to requirements upon his return from his summer vacation, with Thiago Motta considering him inapt to his style of play.

Hence, the 25-year-old was omitted from pre-season preparations, similar to the likes of Federico Chiesa, Filip Kostic, Arthur Melo and Mattia De Sciglio.

But while the other outcasts remain in exile, Motta confirmed in his pre-match press conference yesterday that McKennie will receive a call-up for the first Serie A contest of the season against Como.

Interestingly, the USMNT star had also started the previous campaign in a similar position only to win back Max Allegri’s trust, albeit the turnaround occurred at a much earlier stage of the summer.

However, this might not be all, as Tuttosport (via IlBianconero) claims the midfielder is also set to pen a new contract.

McKennie’s current deal will expire at the end of the season, and the two parties have been struggling to reach an agreement over an extension.

The club tried to insert the player in an exchange deal with Aston Villa for Douglas Luiz, but he couldn’t reach an accord with the Villains over personal terms.

The former Schalke man joined the Bianconeri in the summer of 2020. His time in Turin has been a rollercoaster thus far, but he proved to be one of the most consistent players at the club last term, contributing with 10 assists.