From Pogba to Miretti: The latest Updates on Juve’s injured players

Thankfully for Juventus, the nursery is no longer packed as it was the case during the earlier stages of the season. Nonetheless, some players remain on the treatment table, leaving Max Allegri short of options in some departments.

With Leonardo Bonucci also back to the fold, this leaves us with four injured players, and ilBianconero provided fresh updates on their respective conditions and expected return dates.

First, we begin with the almost forgotten Kaio Jorge. The young Brazilian has been out for a year with a tendon injury, and sadly, the source isn’t able to provide an accurate date over his return.

Then we have Arkadiusz Milik who sustained a hamstring injury during the match against Monza last month. The report believes the Polish striker should be back in a couple of weeks.

As for Fabio Miretti, the injury he sustained in Salerno last week wasn’t as devastating as initially feared. The young midfielder should recover from the ankle sprain by early-March.

Finally, Paul Pogba’s condition remains the most puzzling. The Frenchman is yet to play a single minute of competitive football since suffering a meniscus injury in July.

The source insists that the midfielder is working to make himself available as soon as possible. But based on his recent relapse, his return date remains uncertain.