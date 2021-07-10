From Portugal: Ronaldo has already decided his future

Three years ago, Cristiano Ronaldo made his triumphant landing in Turin. But following some good and bad moments at Juventus, the Portuguese has been tipped to leave the Allianz stadium this summer.

The superstar’s contract expires in twelve months, but the possibility of an earlier divorce has been on the cards.

Nonetheless, CR7 could be set to stay at the club, if reports from his home country of Portugal are to be believed.

According to Pedro Sepulveda, a journalist in SIC Noticias (via ilBianconero), Ronaldo has made up his mind, and wants to remain with the Old Lady for next season.

The report adds that his agent, Jorge Mendes, is set to meet the club’s directors in the next few days, where an official decision is expected to be taken.

The 36-year-old is currently enjoying his off-season holidays after captaining his national team in Euro 2020.

The Juventus striker scored five goals in the tournament, setting up a new record by taking his total to 14 strikes in the competition, whilst also equaling Ali Daei’s record with 109 international goals.

Nonetheless, that wasn’t enough for Portugal, who crashed out of the Euros from the round of 16 following a 0-1 defeat at the hands of Belgium.

Ronaldo was also the top goal-scorer in Serie A last season, with 29 goals to his name, and the Bianconeri fans will be expecting more of the same if he opts to remain for another campaign.