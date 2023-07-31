Only a few years ago, Federico Gatti was still plying his trade in Italy’s lower leagues while working in a day job to support himself and maintain his dream of reaching the highest level of the echelon.

After getting his break at Frosinone, the defender earned a chance at Juventus. He’s also part of Roberto Mancini’s national team, completing what has become a rare fairy tale in modern football.

Last season, the 25-year-old had his ups and downs throughout the campaign but eventually began to feature more prominently towards the end of the season.

So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Fabiana Della Valle, Gatti is looking to pick up from where he left off, cementing himself as a regular starter at Juventus.

In the manager’s current 3-5-2 formation, the former Frosinone man could be the perfect fit on the right side of the defensive trio, alongside Danilo and Gleison Bremer.

The Italian is physically strong and like to win back possession as high as possible on the pitch. He also possesses decent technical skills thanks to his past days as a midfielder.

Last week, Gatti started against Milan in the club’s first friendly test of the US tour. So this could be a sign of things to come.

Moreover, the defender has now built a solid rapport with Dusan Vlahovic. The two have become inseparable, even spending their summer vacation together.

But while the Serbian’s future in Turin remains uncertain, his Italian friend is looking to establish himself as a pillar at the club.