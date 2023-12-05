Following a quiet summer transfer market, Juventus have decided to confirm the vast majority of their current squad.

Manuel Locatelli, Federico and even the suspended Nicolo Fagioli have signed contract renewals in recent weeks. However, many others are still awaiting their new deals.

La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Livia Taglioli provides updates on the renewal front.

We begin with Gleison Bremer whose current expires in 2027. The source expects him to extend his deal until 2028 to spread the amortization cost by an additional year.

As for Daniele Rugani, his deal expires at the end of the season. The Italian defender should earn a two-year contract but with a reduced salary.

Then we have Adrien Rabiot who’s also running on an expiring deal. The management is eager to maintain the services of the key midfielder and could offer him a two-year contract. But Taglioli warns the club about Premier League competition.

With a contract running until 2025, Federico Chiesa’s situation is a delicate one. Juventus would like to push back the deadline by another year or two. Although both parties are open to the idea, the negotiations won’t be as straightforward as many would have hoped.

The Euro 2020 currently earns around 5.5 million euros per year, but is reportedly aiming for wages similar to Dusan Vlahovic’s.

Speaking of the Serbian striker, the hierarchy is hoping to extend his contract from 2026 to 2028 while trying to find a solution to his mounting salary which will reach 12.5 million in two years.

The source also mentions a possible renewal for Moise Kean whose deal runs until 2025. Juventus could also give him a slight pay rise as he currently earns 3.85 million as gross wages per year.

Finally, Samuel Iling-Junior is more likely to leave the club than sign a contract renewal as the report suggests. The Englishman has been struggling for playing time this season but still has suitors in England.