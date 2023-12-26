In his column for La Gazzetta dell Sport, Italian journalist Francesco Calvi names the biggest XI Juventus flops since the turn of the century.

The columnist takes a trip down memory lane. But instead of honoring some of the club’s most majestic signings, he looks back on eleven players that some of us may have forgotten or perhaps wish we could forget.

In goal, Calvi chooses Neto who arrived in Turin on the back of an impressive stint at Fiorentina. The Brazilian was supposed to take the torch from Gianluigi Buffon in the future, but ended up leaving following two disappointing campaigns.

At the back, the journalist picks a trio of defenders who couldn’t even make a handful of appearances for the Old Lady.

Sadly for Jorge Andrade, his once-promising career reached an anti-climactic ending following a series of devastating knee injuries that occurred shortly following his arrival at Juventus in 2007.

During his heyday, Lucio was a rock at the back for Bayern Munich and Inter. But when the Brazilian signed for Juventus, his best days had been long behind.

Perhaps the same goes for Benedikt Howedes who ended a lengthy spell at Shalke to replace Leonardo Bonucci at Juventus in 2017. But the 2014 World Cup winner was swiftly reduced to a forgotten figure at the club.

In the middle of the park, Felipe Melo is an obvious choice. Club legend Giorgio Chiellini once described the controversial Brazilian as a bad apple for his knack of making a fuss.

Tiago Mendes enjoyed memorable spells before and prior to his time in Turin. But for some reason, he never cut it at Juventus.

In 2008, the Bianconeri faithful were holding out for the charismatic Xabi Alonso. Instead, the management brought the hardworking yet uninspiring Christian Poulsen. The less said about this one the better.

Aaron Ramsey completes the midfield bunch as he failed to replicate his Arsenal form after signing for the Italian giants as a free agent in 2019.

On the wings, Jorge Martinez and Eljero Elia receive the unceremonious mentions following their spectacular failures in Turin.

And who better to lead the lineup than “Lord” Nicklas Bendtner himself? The Dane had always been more interested in the finer things in life rather than football, so the striker left the club without netting a single goal.