Last season, Samuel Iling-Junior cemented himself as one of the most exciting young talents at Juventus. The 19-year-old climbed the club’s ranks, becoming a member of the senior squad.

But this season, his role has been significantly reduced. Thus far, the Englishman has only made three appearances off the bench for a combined 89 minutes.

The former Chelsea man is obviously at the bottom of Max Allegri’s pecking order on the left flank, with Filip Kostic and Andrea Cambiaso both ahead of him.

So what’s next for the youngster?

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese, Iling-Junior continues to work hard hoping to carve himself some space in the team.

But if the winger fails to secure enough playing time, the source believes he could ask to leave as soon as January. Last summer, Juventus were open for a sale had they received an offer of 20 million euros.

While several Premier League clubs were supposedly on his trail, none came forward with a concrete offer. Moreover, the Bianconeri reportedly tried to include him as a bargaining chip in the negotiations for Domenico Berardi.

But with a contract expiring in 2025, Juventus may have to accept a lower figure. The player’s deal is unlikely to be renewed amidst the current circumstances.

So we shall see how the winger’s situation develops between now and the end of the year.