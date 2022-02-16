From Romagnoli to Dembele: Juventus contemplating a host of free agents

During the last few years, more household names have been willing to embark on the free agents market.

what used to be an exception in the past, is now becoming a more common occurrence. After all, Lionel Messi himself tested the free market (willingly or not) last summer.

While Juventus have been renowned for poaching the best free agents in the past, the Italians have become more cautious in this regard recently – perhaps due to the failed experiments of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot.

But according to JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri might reignite their passion once again this summer, and are now pondering over potential free signings next summer.

The report mentions a host of soon-to-be free agents. In defense, Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli could be an option. But he’s not the only one, as Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger and Lyon’s Jason Denayer are also in the picture.

But perhaps the most enticing names are the ones in midfield. While Paul Pogba’s return remains on the table, Juventus are also looking at Milan’s Franck Kessié, as well as Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara.

Finally, Ousmane Dembelé will surely leave Barcelona in the summer, so the Bianconeri could consider him for the attack. Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette is another option upfront.