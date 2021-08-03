From Romero to Locatelli – How the Domino effect is taking shape

Cristian Romero, Merih Demiral and Manuel Locatelli. Two defenders owned by Juventus, and a midfielder that they’re hoping to sign, and somehow, their destinations have become tied to one another.

All three players are expected to complete transfers during the summer, and in Romero’s case, he will be making two official moves.

Whilst the Argentine is still officially owned by the Bianconeri, Atalanta will soon sign him on permanent basis for just 16 million euros, before selling him for a major profit.

According to Sky Sport Italia via Football Italia, Tottenham have been able to make a breakthrough in the negotiations, and are set to sign the young center back for 50 million euros plus 7 millions in bonuses.

This large figure would then allow the Orobici to sign yet another Juventus defender. Although the Old Lady’s management was holding out for figure close to 40 millions, they will eventually consent Demiral’s transfer on an initial loan deal with an option to buy between 25 and 30 millions.

Finally, the loan fee that the club would receive should enable them to finally unlock Locatelli’s transfer, which is also expected to be an initial loan deal, with Sassuolo holding out for a total of 40 millions.

So would former Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici (currently in charge of the Spurs) unintentionally help the Old Lady in sealing a transfer for her longtime target?