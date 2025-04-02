Fabio Paratici played a crucial role at Juventus between 2010 and 2021, overseeing several key signings that contributed to the club’s domestic dominance. During his tenure, Juventus secured nine consecutive Serie A titles, along with other major honours, solidifying their position as Italy’s top team.

As the club’s chief transfer strategist, Paratici was responsible for bringing in top talents to strengthen the squad. His ability to identify and secure quality players was instrumental in Juventus’ success, with some of his acquisitions proving to be among the best in the club’s history.

According to Eurosport, Paratici is now set to become the next sporting director of AC Milan, a move that could significantly influence the club’s future. Reflecting on his time at Juventus, it is worth examining both his most successful signings and those that failed to meet expectations.

One of his standout transfers was the signing of Paul Pogba from Manchester United in 2012. Securing the French midfielder on a free transfer was a masterstroke, as Pogba quickly developed into one of the best young players in the world. Juventus then sold him back to Manchester United in 2016 for a record-breaking fee, making it one of the most profitable deals in the club’s history.

De Ligt with Ronaldo

Beyond Pogba, Paratici was responsible for signing several other world-class players who became pivotal figures at Juventus. Leonardo Bonucci, Andrea Pirlo, Paulo Dybala, and Cristiano Ronaldo were among his most significant acquisitions, each playing a crucial role in the team’s domestic and European campaigns. These signings helped Juventus maintain their dominance in Italian football and remain competitive on the continental stage.

However, not all of Paratici’s transfers were successful. Some of his signings failed to make an impact, drawing criticism from Juventus supporters. Among the most disappointing transfers were Arthur Melo, Aaron Ramsey, Nicklas Bendtner, Marko Pjaca, and Nicolas Anelka. These players struggled to deliver the expected performances, with injuries, inconsistency, and tactical mismatches limiting their contributions to the team.

Despite these setbacks, Paratici’s tenure at Juventus was largely successful, as the club consistently won silverware under his leadership. If he does take up the role at AC Milan, he will be expected to bring the same level of expertise and vision to help the Rossoneri compete at the highest level. His ability to identify top talent and build a winning squad could prove valuable as Milan looks to strengthen their position in both domestic and European competitions.