This summer, almost any Juventus player could leave the club for the right offer. This includes top stars like Dusan Vlahovic, Federico Chiesa and Paul Pogba.

But aside from the big names, La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Livia Taglioli mentions 13 players who are hoping to impress Max Allegri during the US tour and cement themselves a spot in next season’s squad.

We begin with Weston McKennie who probably joined the US tour for marketing reasons. The Bianconeri already tried to offload the player last January only for him to return following an uninspiring brief spell at Leeds United. We can expect more of the same this summer.

On the contrary, Nicolò Rovella will likely remain in Turin following an exciting spell at Monza, unless the club receives an irresistible offer.

For his part, Hans Nicolussi Caviglia could embark on another Serie A loan spell, potentially at Frosinone. The same goes for Fabio Miretti, especially if a new midfielder (like Franck Kessié) were to arrive.

On the other hand, young wingbacks Samuel Iling-Junior and Andrea Cambiaso will likely remain at the club, unless Juventus receive lucrative bids.

Young Argentines Matias Soulé and Enzo Barrenechea could leave Turin in search of additional playing time. The winger has suitors in Serie A (the likes of Sassuolo and Monza) but could also try his luck abroad.

As for Koni De Winter, he may take advantage of Leonardo Bonucci’s ousting to remain at the club as a backup option in defense.

Finally, Allegri brought with him four Next Gen starlets in the shape of Dean Huijsen, Kenan Yildiz, Cyril Ngong and Giovanni Daffara. So we shall see if any of them would be able to have a breakthrough with the first team next season.