From Spain: Ancelotti eager for Ronaldo reunion at Real Madrid

Just when we thought that Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer saga was behind us, another spicy news emerges. The Portuguese legend was linked with a move for Paris Saint Germain in the last few months, but the French club eventually signed his old nemesis, Lionel Messi.

Some even expected the 36-year-old to make a return to Old Trafford, but Manchester United opted to buy the much younger Jadon Sancho.

Therefore, CR7 is expected to remain in Turin, where he’ll fulfill his last contractual year with Juventus. However, a new twist has surfaced in the last hours.

According to Spanish journalist Edu Aguirre – who happens to be a good friend of Ronaldo – Carlo Ancelotti is eager to reunite with the superstar at Real Madrid.

The Italian tactician returned to the White Castle this summer, having coached the Spanish giants between 2013 and 2015, and winning the Champions League in 2014.

The journalist revealed the news during his appearance on El Chiringuito TV (via la Gazzetta dello Sport), and he claims that the manager is now trying his best to convince the hierarchy at Madrid to pursue the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Even if Ancelotti indeed wants his former star back, it’s hard to imagine such a deal materializing during this late stage of the transfer market.

Moreover, Los Blancos are already packed with attacking talents, between veterans like Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale, and the up-and-rising stars like Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr.