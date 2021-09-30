From Spain: Juventus interested in midfielder who could be on his way out of Real Madrid

Since his move to Real Madrid in 2013, Casemiro slowly but surely developed into one of the best holding midfielders on the planet.

The former Sao Paolo man formed a great midfield trio alongside Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, and three played a major part in Los Blancos’ triple Champions League crown between 2016 and 2018.

Nonetheless, Don Balon (via ILBianconero )claims that the Brazilian’s storied stint in the Spanish capital could be set to end next summer.

The Spanish source notes that Madrid will attempt to sign N’Golo Kanté next summer. The Frenchman is not expected to renew his contract with Chelsea which is set to expire in 2023. Thus, a transfer next summer could suit all parties.

On the other hand, the arrival of the former Leicester City man could push Casemiro out of the club, and Juventus would be expected to be one of his main suitors.

Despite the arrival of Manuel Locatelli, the Bianconeri are still searching the market for someone who can form a solid partnership with the Euro 2020 winner.

Juventus are familiar with the 29-year-old, having played against Real Madrid on several occasions in the past few years.

The Brazil international even scored his side’s second goal when Los Merengues beat the Old Lady 4-1 in the 2017 Champions League final.

Nonetheless, such reports should be taken with a pinch of salt at this stage of the season.