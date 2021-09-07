From Spain: Juventus still trust Szczesny, but a possible alternative has been identified

Despite his shaky start to the campaign, it appears that Juventus have no other choice but to continue to entrust Wojciech Szczesny in-between the posts.

The Pole proved to be a reliable goalkeeper during the last few years, but his form suddenly dropped during the last stages of the previous campaign. Whilst the Bianconeri fans were hoping to see him reenergized following the summer break, his two massive howlers during the opener fixture suggested otherwise, as he costed his side its first win of the new campaign.

Although Mattia Perin could be an alternative at present, Max Allegri still prefers to trust the former Roma and Arsenal man – at least for now.

However, if Szczesny proves to be a liability for the Old Lady, then the management will try to find a solution on the market next January.

According to Todofichajes.com via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri have identified Keylor Navas as a possible alternative for the goalkeeper role.

The Costa Rica international still holds the starting role at Paris Saint Germain, but sooner or later, Gianluigi Donnarumma is expected to take over following his summer switch from Milan.

Nevertheless, the former Real Madrid man remains one of the most reliable shot-stoppers in the sport today, and he could be available for 12 million euros, as the Ligue 1 giants might want to take him out of the way to clear the path for his young Italian counterpart.