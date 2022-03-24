From Spain: La Liga giants lead the race for Dybala

Since the announcement of Paulo Dybala’s impending departure from Juventus, great speculation has been looming over his next destination.

Despite his recent injury record, the Argentine remains one of the most talented stars of his generation. Therefore, it’s unsurprising to see his list of suitors growing with every passing day.

According to El Mundo Deportivo via ilBianconero, Barcelona are leading the race for the 28-year-old.

The Catalans have been enduring a tough campaign following the departure of their talisman Lionel Messi in the summer. However, their situation has massively improved following the appointment of Xavi Hernandez as the new head coach in place of Ronald Koeman.

The Blaugrana have already added a host of talent upfront in January, with Ferran Torres, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Adama Traoré all joining Xavi’s revolution.

And yet, Barcelona won’t rest on their laurels, as they could swoop for the departing Juventus man who once punished them at the Allianz Stadium back in 2017.

Juve FC say

Even though seeing Dybala walking out of the door is a painful sight in itself, the majority of Juventus supporters would prefer to see him joining a foreign club rather than have him playing for a Serie A rival like Milan or Inter.

Similarly to the contract renewal saga, finding the player’s next destination could become another long soap opera in itself.