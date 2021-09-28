From Spain: Villarreal defender reappears on Juventus radar

Even though the next summer transfer market is still long ahead of us, emerging reports are expecting Juventus to make some changes in personnel at the back.

At this point, we all read the daily reports that link Matthijs de Ligt with an exit by the end of the season. And now, a Spanish source claims that the Bianconeri would be looking to replace him with a defender from La Liga.

According to AS via TuttoJuve, Pau Torres has once again appeared on the Old Lady’s radar, after being linked with a switch to the Allianz Stadium during the summer.

The 24-year-old is a youth product of Villarreal, and has been a key member of the squad since returning from his loan spell at Malaga in 2019.

The Spain international played a hand in the Yellow Submarines’ successful 2021. Unai Emery’s men won the Europa League final at the expense of Manchester United, and took Chelsea all the way to the penalty shootouts in the UEFA Super Cup.

The report adds that Torres has already rejected Tottenham Hotspur, as he’s looking for a more prestigious club (according to the source).

Nonetheless, Juventus could be facing some stern competition from Real Madrid for the center back’s signature. Los Blancos are also in need of defensive reinforcements following the departures of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane last summer.