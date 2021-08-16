From the center of the project to an added value – What to expect from Ronaldo this season?

Following the tough defeat at the hands of Barcelona a week ago, Max Allegri presented a much more convincing Juventus side against Atalanta last Saturday.

The Bianconeri won their final pre-season test with in a 3-1 result, and the impressive cohesion between Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Federico Chiesa was a pleasant sight for the returning crowd at the Allianz Stadium.

Whilst the Portuguese superstar was tipped to leave the club this summer, for one reason or another, he’s now set to fulfill his final contractual year with the Old Lady.

However, Allegri’s return could change the superstar’s status at the club, as JuveNews believes that the tactician’s words offer a clear indication on this matter.

After the match against Atalanta, the Italian manager said that CR7 represents an “added value” to the team. The source believes that what’s left unsaid was the fact that Ronaldo is no longer the main star in Turin.

When the former Real Madrid man first landed in Italy three years ago, he naturally cemented himself as the clear center of the project. Whether the recurring coaches liked it or not, the tactical schemes had to be built around the legendary striker.

However, with one year left in his contract – which is unlikely to be renewed in the current financial circumstances – it makes sense that Allegri focuses on younger players – the likes of Dybala, Chiesa and Kulusevski.

Moreover, at the age of 36, managing game-time could become crucial in order to maintain Ronaldo’s best physical shape, and Allegri is willing to help him in this matter.

It remains to be seen how much the player would be willing to accept these changes – if they were indeed true.