A 2-0 home defeat to Fiorentina has turned a controlled qualification run into a desperate scramble. Sunday at Torino is all that remains — and it may not even be enough.

There was a moment, sometime around the 70th minute at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday, when the full weight of what Juventus had done to themselves became impossible to ignore. Fiorentina — a side that had spent much of the season in the relegation places and had not won a league game in over a month — were two goals up, Cher Ndour and Rolando Mandragora the unlikely architects of one of the more damaging results of Luciano Spalletti’s short tenure. The boos started before half-time and continued long after the final whistle, with supporters gathering outside the ground to make their feelings known.

Juventus arrived at Matchday 37 sitting third, holding a one-point cushion, needing only to manage two home games to guarantee Champions League football. They leave it having lost control entirely. A 2-0 defeat drops them to sixth on 68 points — two behind both Milan and Roma, who sit third and fourth respectively — and hands their Champions League fate to results they cannot influence.

What Went Wrong

The manner of the defeat compounded the damage of the scoreline. Ndour’s first-half opener came from Fiorentina’s first shot on target, a recurring vulnerability that Spalletti himself acknowledged in his post-match press conference. It was the 16th time this Serie A season that Juventus conceded from their opponents’ first attempt on goal — a damning statistic for a side whose entire identity under the new coach had been built on defensive structure.

Spalletti did not deflect. “The performance was dreadful in many aspects,” he told reporters afterwards. “We didn’t start well; we didn’t win many duels, and we didn’t fuel the atmosphere in the stadium.” His self-assessment went further: “First of all, I have to question myself rather than the footballers. If this is what my team offers, I must assess mostly what I’ve done, before analysing what they’ve done.”

Captain Manuel Locatelli was equally blunt, telling Sky Sport: “It’s ugly, we ended badly at home, and it’s hard to comment on such a game.”

The structural issues were visible throughout. Teun Koopmeiners was caught badly for Ndour’s run into the box, completing a quiet afternoon that drew criticism from multiple post-match analyses. Kenan Yildiz, who had been the creative spine of Juventus’s unbeaten run, had a shot well saved by David De Gea but was substituted late, with Spalletti visibly cutting his losses. The Locatelli-Thuram midfield axis that had given the team its rhythm over 11 unbeaten matches offered little. Fiorentina did not need to be brilliant. Juventus handed it to them.

The Qualification Maths

As things stand heading into the final day on Sunday 24 May, the race for the remaining Champions League spots behind Inter — already confirmed as Serie A champions — is impossibly tight. Milan and Roma are level on 70 points in third and fourth. Juventus sit sixth on 68, level with Como but below Cesc Fabregas’s side on head-to-head record.

Gambling.com’s independent editorial team, whose thoroughly reviewed guide to Betfair Casino sits alongside broader football and sportsbook coverage, noted the stakes clearly: “Juventus’s odds of Champions League qualification have shifted dramatically in 72 hours. The permutations exist, but they require a string of outcomes that none of Spalletti’s players can control.”

According to CBS Sports’ coverage of the Serie A top-four race, four clubs are still fighting for the two remaining Champions League spots, with all final-day matches kicking off simultaneously to preserve sporting integrity.

The path to qualification is narrow but not yet closed. As broken down in detail across the qualification scenarios, Juventus must win the Derby della Mole against Torino — that is the non-negotiable starting point. But a win alone is not enough. They then need at least two favourable results from elsewhere: either Como fail to win their final fixture, plus at least one of Milan or Roma also drop points; or both Milan and Roma lose.

There are tiebreaker nuances that work partly in Juve’s favour. They hold a superior head-to-head record against Roma, meaning a level-points finish with the Giallorossi would see Spalletti’s side finish above them. Against Milan, the head-to-head is level, but Juventus’s goal difference of +27 surpasses Milan’s +19, giving the Old Lady the edge in that specific battle. The complication is Como: Fabregas’s side won both league meetings against Juve this season, meaning they sit above Turin regardless of goal difference if the sides finish equal — and would only need to match Juventus’s result to retain their position.

The Bremer Problem

Gleison Bremer, one of the first names on Spalletti’s teamsheet when available, picked up a booking against Fiorentina having already been one yellow card from suspension. He is now ruled out of the Torino derby by accumulation. It is a significant absence for a defensive unit that already conceded twice at home to a team that had not won in weeks, and it adds to the injury list that has disrupted Juve’s season at key moments.

Spalletti will need to reorganise his back line for a Turin derby that carries more weight than any in recent memory. Torino have nothing to play for in terms of survival but carry the local pride of the fixture, and away performances have not always come easily to a Juve side that has tended to control games through home rhythm and crowd support.

What This Season Still Means

It would be wrong to reduce Spalletti’s tenure to Sunday’s result. He inherited a squad in chaos, arrived mid-season, and built an 11-game unbeaten run that had the club genuinely competing for the top three. The defensive numbers he produced — 30 goals conceded across 36 league matches — represented a marked improvement on what preceded him. The identity he gave this team was real.

But the cold calculus of Champions League revenue and prestige means that finishing outside the top four, after sitting third with two games to play, will be seen as a failure regardless of context. The club’s hierarchy is watching. Damien Comolli’s relationship with Spalletti has been reported as strained by Italian media in the days since the Fiorentina defeat, and the summer will bring its own questions — most immediately around Dusan Vlahovic, whose contract expires in June, and Yildiz, who has been linked with Real Madrid.

For now, though, the season is not over. There is a derby to win, results to hope for, and 90 minutes in which everything could still shift.

Spalletti was characteristically defiant on that point, at least. “This fact that it’s all finished, that we are all dead — it’s wrong,” he said. “We played great football this season, made significant progress. I have clear ideas about my footballers and myself.”

They will need to prove it at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Sunday.