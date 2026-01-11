Turin is the home of champions, always has been. Locally, there’s no doubt about it, as Juventus is the record champion with 36 titles, with second place trailing with 20 titles. Juventus are not just local champions, having trained and housed world-beaters: 27 of them have lifted the World Cup while plying their trade with the Italian giants, more than any other club in history.

There are several matches where the brilliance of Juventus players came to the fore, but none quite like the 1998 World Cup Final, where Didier Deschamps, the maestro in midfield, captained the French team, and Zinedine Zidane, who scored a brace, sent Brazil home in a 3-0 beatdown. What makes this victory particularly iconic is that France was the underdog with 6–5 odds compared to 4–6 for France.

The magnitude of defeating Brazil becomes clear when you compare it to more recent matches, such as the 2018 Final, where France went to the final at 1-2 odds, compared to 37-20 for Croatia. This match, aside from the unpredictability of football, was considered a walkover by many fans, with support clearly in favor of Les Blues. This was a win that many people believe was made possible by France's strong midfield presence, with Juventus's Blaise Matuidi pulling the strings.

The same theme carried over into the next finals, the 2022 3-3 showdown, in which France tasted defeat at the hands of Lionel Messi’s Argentina. While Messi was his usual magical self, he was not alone as Juventus’s Angel Di Maria put on a show for everyone to enjoy. Di Maria capped his wonderful performance with a goal in the 36th minute, placed on a plate for him by Alexis Mac Allister. Despite his goal putting Argentina two goals up, the match ended 3-3 with a hat trick from French wonderkid Kylian Mbappe. But the Argentines were not to be denied, as they won the penalty shootout with Leandro Paredes, another Juventus player who came on as a substitute in extra time, converting Argentina’s third penalty with poise, composure, and the class of an expert marksman.

Juventus is no stranger to top talent, and there’s no better stage to prove themselves than at the FIFA World Cup. Every time these players have been called, they have risen to the challenge, flown their nation’s flag high with pride, and, without meaning to, become a testament to the quality of football practiced and enjoyed by the Bianconeri. With another World Cup upon us in 2026, you can bet that the players on the Juve squad who do not already have a World Cup medal in their locker are looking to cement their own legacy. To them, 27 is not enough; there’s more to come!